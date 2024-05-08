Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

JLL opened at $190.39 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

