Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.76 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,593 shares of company stock worth $80,422,044 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

