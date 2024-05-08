Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EQT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

