Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,145,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

