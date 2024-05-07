Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

