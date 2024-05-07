Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $42,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

