NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.70-$1.74 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

