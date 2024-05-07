BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.76.

BWA stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after buying an additional 76,659 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

