Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.45 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

