DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 116.24% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$69.35 million for the quarter.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$0.71 on Monday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,261.29. The firm has a market cap of C$135.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.