Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 14,013 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,930. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

