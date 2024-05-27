Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s Largest Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,894,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825,883 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.67% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,848,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.