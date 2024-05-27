Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,776,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 199,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

UBER stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,316,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

