AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

