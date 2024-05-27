Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 9,269 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

