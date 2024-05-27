Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,271. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.16. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.