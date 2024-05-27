Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.23. 286,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,979. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $549.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.50. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

