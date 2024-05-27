QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.36. 13,809,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.