Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.55. 216,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.