McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,417. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

