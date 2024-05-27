iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 6.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $221,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 279,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,247. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $179,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,687.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

