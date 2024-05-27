Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 155,815 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.14% of Wingstop worth $237,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.89. The stock had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.46. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

