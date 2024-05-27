Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys Shares of 31,025 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.87. 3,123,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

