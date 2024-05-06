comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. comScore has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

