StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.