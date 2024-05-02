StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

EVOL stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.