Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

NYSE RBLX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roblox by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,737,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 371,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 341,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

