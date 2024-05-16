Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KD

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.