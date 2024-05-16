Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

