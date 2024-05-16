Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $164,241.88 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

