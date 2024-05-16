Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $164,241.88 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE RBLX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
