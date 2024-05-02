S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
