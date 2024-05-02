S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed makes up about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

