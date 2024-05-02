StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $43.35.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

