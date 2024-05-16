BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. Roblox has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,650 shares of company stock worth $12,155,579. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.