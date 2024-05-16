Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $176.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

CE opened at $158.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Celanese by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.