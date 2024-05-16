Erik J. Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,004.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 611,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 556,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

