Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78.

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

