Mizuho Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $41.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.81 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

