Analyzing Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $15.91 billion 3.07 $1.01 billion $1.78 76.40 Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.81 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Estée Lauder Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Estée Lauder Companies pays out 148.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 0 15 8 1 2.42 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus price target of $160.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 4.18% 13.08% 3.18% Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78%

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Natura &Co on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

