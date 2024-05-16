StockNews.com Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

