Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.03

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 35555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 74,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,442,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $297,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 17.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

