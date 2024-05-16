EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $163.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.