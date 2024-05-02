StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.03.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
