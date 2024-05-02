Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$13.58. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 185,030 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.10 million, a P/E ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.95.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

