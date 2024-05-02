Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $15.90. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 2,052 shares.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.