Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.11

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and traded as high as $40.65. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 974,200 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

