HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.32. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $903,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

