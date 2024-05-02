Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

