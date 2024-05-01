Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

