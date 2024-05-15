NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,224 shares of company stock worth $84,618,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

