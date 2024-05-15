Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

