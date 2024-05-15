Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $198.52 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $8,108,486. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,177,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

